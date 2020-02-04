Facebook increases parental control features in Messenger Kids app
The new features will include access for parents to see their children’s chat history and will allow them to keep a track of the accounts which are blocked or unblocked on the application, the company said.
BENGALURU - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to add new tools and features for parental control in its messaging app for users under the age of 13, months after questions rose about the application’s privacy protection for children.
The new features will include access for parents to see their children’s chat history and will allow them to keep a track of the accounts which are blocked or unblocked on the application, the company said.
Parents can also see the most recent photos or videos sent and received in the app’s inbox, and can remove them if needed, Facebook added.
In August, Facebook acknowledged a flaw it fixed in Messenger Kids that allowed thousands of children to join group chats in which not all members of the group were approved by their parents.
Facebook has been under scrutiny by multiple governments over child safety protections on its suite of apps, especially since announcing its plan to extend end-to-end encryption across its messaging services last year.
Lawmakers warn strong encryption blocks them from accessing evidence of child abuse, protecting predators.
Facebook has not said whether Messenger Kids will be included in the encryption plan.
The company said on Tuesday it will also inform Messenger Kids users on the types of information others can see about them.
More in Lifestyle
-
WHO forecasts 81% cancer jump in poorer countries
-
Conflicting studies point to meat moderation as healthy diet
-
Justin Bieber 'healthier than ever' following health battle
-
Pamela Anderson splits from Jon Peters after 12 days of marriage
-
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit
-
Trial hears accuser tried to make Weinstein 'pseudo-father'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.