Eskom hopes rush hour power cut suspensions eases pressure on South Africans

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Eskom hopes rush hour power cut suspensions eases pressure on South Africans

The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said attempts were being made to ensure things were easier for South Africans.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the country can expect stage 2 to last until at least Thursday, the suspension of load shedding during peak hours in the morning and afternoons should continue to minimise disruptions and traffic congestion.

Eskom started experimenting with this method on Monday where power cuts were held off between 6am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm.

Eskom is hoping load shedding will be minimised for longer periods as it continues to ramp up maintenance.

It has stressed that rotational blackouts are necessary to complete work on important generating units.

The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said attempts were being made to ensure things were easier for South Africans.

“What we are hoping, again where circumstances allow, is to suspend during peak traffic hours so as to not congest the road. We hope we will go some way to release some of the pressure.”

This week’s load shedding is expected to last until Thursday.

_Click here to check your load shedding schedule. _

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA