Eskom hopes rush hour power cut suspensions eases pressure on South Africans

The utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said attempts were being made to ensure things were easier for South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - While the country can expect stage 2 to last until at least Thursday, the suspension of load shedding during peak hours in the morning and afternoons should continue to minimise disruptions and traffic congestion.

Eskom started experimenting with this method on Monday where power cuts were held off between 6am and 9am and then again between 4pm and 6pm.

Eskom is hoping load shedding will be minimised for longer periods as it continues to ramp up maintenance.

It has stressed that rotational blackouts are necessary to complete work on important generating units.

“What we are hoping, again where circumstances allow, is to suspend during peak traffic hours so as to not congest the road. We hope we will go some way to release some of the pressure.”

This week’s load shedding is expected to last until Thursday.

_Click here to check your load shedding schedule. _