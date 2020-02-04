De Lille briefs Scopa on billions owed to Eskom
Minister Patricia de Lille and officials from the department were at pains to explain to members of Scopa the ongoing problem and plan to resolve the matter of non-payment.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has given Parliament an update on the billions of rand owed to Eskom by departments and municipalities.
On Tuesday, Minister Patricia de Lille and officials from the department were at pains to explain to members of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) the ongoing problem and plan to resolve the matter of non-payment.
Public Works is the one department tasked with settling debt owed by the state.
In December, Eskom briefed the same committee on the escalating municipal debt, which grows at about a billion rand a month.
The power utility said between March and September last year, the amount municipalities owed Eskom had risen by R6 billion.
The Department of Public Works was flagged as the biggest culprit owing over R3 billion.
But Minister De Lille has told Scopa the figures were unreliable because municipalities inflated the money they owe Eskom, which Public Works would have to pay on their behalf.
“R3 billion was proven to be unreliable and incorrect as displayed in the document. This is a serious offence that municipalities report inflated and wrong information.”
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has called on the debt to be settled.
“What we want is that the debt must be paid. So, if the arrangement is as such, once it’s in effect, we will get the ones who must pay to come here and explain how they’re going to pay.”
More in Business
-
Development Bank: We were under no pressure to bailout SAA
-
Minerals Council: Private sector investor should manage new energy company
-
Investors to map way forward for SA's second power company - Mantashe
-
Business rescue practitioners urged to intensify efforts to ease SAA's cash woes
-
Eskom hopes rush hour power cut suspensions eases pressure on South Africans
-
CARTOON: Crossed Lines at Eskom?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.