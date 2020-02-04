Court issues warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma
This follows his absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning.
DURBAN - A warrant of arrest has been issued for former President Jacob Zuma.
The warrant will be effected if Zuma fails to appear in court on 6 May.
The former president is facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
More to follow.
#BREAKING: A warrant of arrest has been issued for former President Jacob Zuma. This follows his absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning. @NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020
[#WATCH] State Prosecutor Billy Downer says the State does not concede to the submission of the sick note by Mantsha. Downer says the note does not prove anything. The State has called for the issuing of a warrant of arrest of Mr. #Zuma by end of today. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/RY8G5NfAkk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020
