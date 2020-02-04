Court issues warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma

This follows his absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - A warrant of arrest has been issued for former President Jacob Zuma.

This follows his absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning.

The warrant will be effected if Zuma fails to appear in court on 6 May.

The former president is facing charges of corruption linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

More to follow.

#BREAKING: A warrant of arrest has been issued for former President Jacob Zuma. This follows his absence in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020