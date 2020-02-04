Consultants' work on Lesotho Water Project questioned in wake of R113m contract

Questions are now being asked about whether the consultants did, in fact, carry out the work or if the project simply failed to implement the recommendations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lesotho Highlands Water Project has found itself at the centre of controversy for the R113 million it paid to consultants to conduct environmental and social impact studies for the construction of the Polihali Dam in Mokhotlong.

Part of the consultant’s mandate was to also design resettlement plans after it was established that 534 households with approximately 2,500 people would be affected.

Communities are demanding answers but not much explanation is being offered.

More than 20 grievances have been lodged by angry communities in Mokhotlong and yet there are very little answers from those in charge of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Communities are demanding compensation while construction of advanced work has started.

Four South African companies are at the centre of the controversy.

The joint venture of Lima Rural Development and Thaha was awarded a R71 million contract while Makhetha Development Consultants were awarded a R30 million tender for resettlement planning.



Meanwhile, Environmental Resource Management Southern Africa was awarded two contracts of R8.7 million and R4.9million respectively to conduct environmental and social impact assessments.

These companies were contracted to engage communities and advise the project on the impact on their lives, as well as the best resettlement, compensation and benefits.

Eyewitness News reached out to all four and asked to what extent they can be held responsible for the standoff. None of them have responded yet.

But after paying R113 million, the project has been left to face irate communities and answer questions that should have been answered before the first excavators arrived on site.