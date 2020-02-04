Case against alleged baby snatcher postponed due to load shedding

Karabo Tau’s (18) bail application was meant to resume in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A young woman accused of abducting a two-month-old baby has been denied a bail hearing because of load shedding.

Karabo Tau’s (18) bail application was meant to resume in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon. The matriculant is accused of kidnapping little Kwahlelo Tiwane from Khayelitsha last month after posing as a social worker.

The court heard operations came to a halt when the power went out in the morning and officials lost out on an hour and a half's worth of work, which delayed them for the rest of the day.

The Bellville Magistrates Court apparently had a generator, but it was not clear why it was not functioning.

Wearing blue jeans and a white jersey, Tau stood still and listened attentively to the magistrate who apologised and explained the reason for the delay.

The matter was quickly postponed and the 18-year-old turned around and smiled at her supporters in the public gallery, and made her way down the stairs to the court's holding cells.

The matter was postponed to Thursday afternoon.

#KhayelitshaBaby Some of Tau’s supporters held their middle fingers in the air, directed at the chanting group in front of them, singing “Karabo, We Love You!” LI pic.twitter.com/tYKDPBoHN2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020