ANC confident of winning 11 WC municipalities in local govt elections

The ANC already governs five municipalities in the province, albeit through coalitions. And the party has stressed that this was achieved without a permanent leader.

FILE: An ANC supporter waves the party's flag. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
FILE: An ANC supporter waves the party's flag. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it planned to take over the governance of 11 Western Cape municipalities.

But before the party gets to that, it needs to elect new leaders. A provincial congress is scheduled for April.

The ANC already governs five municipalities in the province, albeit through coalitions. And the party has stressed that this was achieved without a permanent leader.

Party spokesperson Yonela Diko said: “We are targeting 11 for the local government elections. You can see that people are regaining that confidence in the ANC.”

The ANC has identified 11 municipalities that it said were well-placed for the party to take over and secure outright majorities in the next year’s local government elections.

The party could soon take over the Matzikama Municipality through an upcoming by-election.

