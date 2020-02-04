Alleged Cape baby snatcher back in court
It’s alleged 18-year-old Karabo Tau posed as a social worker to deceive the infant’s mother into trusting her with the child.
CAPE TOWN – A teenager implicated in the abduction of a Khayelitsha baby is due back in court on Tuesday.
The accused, a matriculant at a high school in Claremont, was arrested days after Kwahlelo Tiwane disappeared on 16 January.
Kidnapped baby boy Kwahlelo Tiwane. Image: SAPS
Tau’s application for bail is expected to resume in the Bellville Magistrates Court.
While this process drags on, Thursday will mark three weeks since little Tiwane was last seen by his mother in Parow.
Last week, the court heard the 18-year-old was at school at the time the two-month-old baby boy was abducted.
The defence stated CCTV footage and written testimony from a teacher, claiming the accused was in a Xhosa class at the time, supports her alibi.
Tau’s co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, appeared briefly in court and his case has been postponed to 12 February for a bail application.
The two-month-old was snatched on 16 January by a woman posing as a social worker who offered to help the baby’s mother with food parcels and vouchers.
