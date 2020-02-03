Stevens Mokgalapa: Resigning was my choice, not the DA’s

He is facing a disciplinary process instituted by the DA after an audio recording emerged in which he was heard defaming his party colleagues.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying it gave Stevens Mokgalapa no choice but to resign, the Tshwane mayor insists he was not pushed out.

Mokgalapa announced his resignation at the weekend.

The mayor will be leaving his office at the end of this month.

He said the decision to resign was his and his alone.

“At the end of the day, it was my decision and it’s in the best interest of the residents of Tshwane. I don’t want my name being used as to why services are not being delivered in Tshwane.”

Mokgalapa has also admitted that his comments relating to his colleagues in the DA were uncalled for and has apologised.

“It is something that is unfortunate and should never have been in the public domain.”

In a leaked audio recording last year, he called Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe a witch and discussed plans to fire city officials with former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

He said he regretted the comments he made.

“I made the apology to my home caucus.”

The outgoing mayor said his remarks were not out of malice, as he was merely gossiping with a colleague.