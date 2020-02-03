Stevens Mokgalapa: Resigning was my choice, not the DA’s

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Stevens Mokgalapa: Resigning was my choice, not the DA’s

He is facing a disciplinary process instituted by the DA after an audio recording emerged in which he was heard defaming his party colleagues.

The DA's Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Facebook
The DA's Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Facebook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying it gave Stevens Mokgalapa no choice but to resign, the Tshwane mayor insists he was not pushed out.

Mokgalapa announced his resignation at the weekend.

He is facing a disciplinary process instituted by the DA after an audio recording emerged in which he was heard defaming his party colleagues.

The mayor will be leaving his office at the end of this month.

He said the decision to resign was his and his alone.

“At the end of the day, it was my decision and it’s in the best interest of the residents of Tshwane. I don’t want my name being used as to why services are not being delivered in Tshwane.”

Mokgalapa has also admitted that his comments relating to his colleagues in the DA were uncalled for and has apologised.

“It is something that is unfortunate and should never have been in the public domain.”

In a leaked audio recording last year, he called Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe a witch and discussed plans to fire city officials with former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

He said he regretted the comments he made.

“I made the apology to my home caucus.”

The outgoing mayor said his remarks were not out of malice, as he was merely gossiping with a colleague.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA