Soweto protest hits public transport, cable theft halts Benoni trains

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Soweto protest hits public transport, cable theft halts Benoni trains

Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were on the scenes at Klipspruit Valley and Chris Hani Roads, which have been blocked off to traffic with tyres and rocks.

FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
FILE: Rocks blockade a road during a protest. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are on Monday protesting and barricading roads near Klipspruit and Diepkloof.

Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were on the scenes at Klipspruit Valley and Chris Hani Roads, which have been blocked off to traffic with tyres and rocks.

Residents from Ward 37 are demanding that their councillor be removed due to poor service delivery.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “Some community leaders did engage with JMPD officers and they said that if their ward councillor doesn’t leave their job, then there will be a complete shutdown of Ward 37 and officers have been deployed and we are urging motorists to be cautioned at this moment.”

Public transport has also been affected by the protest, several Rea Vaya bus stations including Klipspruit Valley and Thokoza Park have been closed.

Meanwhile, several trains are not running in Gauteng due to cable theft at Van Rhyn Station in Benoni.

Areas affected include trains between Germiston and Dunswart as well as Kaalfontein and Pretoria.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA