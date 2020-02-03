Soweto protest hits public transport, cable theft halts Benoni trains

Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were on the scenes at Klipspruit Valley and Chris Hani Roads, which have been blocked off to traffic with tyres and rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are on Monday protesting and barricading roads near Klipspruit and Diepkloof.

Police and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers were on the scenes at Klipspruit Valley and Chris Hani Roads, which have been blocked off to traffic with tyres and rocks.

Residents from Ward 37 are demanding that their councillor be removed due to poor service delivery.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “Some community leaders did engage with JMPD officers and they said that if their ward councillor doesn’t leave their job, then there will be a complete shutdown of Ward 37 and officers have been deployed and we are urging motorists to be cautioned at this moment.”

Public transport has also been affected by the protest, several Rea Vaya bus stations including Klipspruit Valley and Thokoza Park have been closed.

Meanwhile, several trains are not running in Gauteng due to cable theft at Van Rhyn Station in Benoni.

Areas affected include trains between Germiston and Dunswart as well as Kaalfontein and Pretoria.