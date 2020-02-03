Sister wants harsh punishment against siblings accused of planning mom's murder

Wanter Dlamini, a mother of four, was killed earlier this month allegedly by her two daughters who were trying to get their hands on an R80,000 insurance payout.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a Mpumalanga woman who was murdered allegedly over an insurance payout say they want the harshest sentence to be handed down to their relatives accused of masterminding the crime.

The 62-year old was kidnapped and raped before being killed.

Her youngest daughter said she was gutted and was demanding justice following the arrest of two of her siblings.

Devastation, anger and resentment occasionally overwhelm Dlamini’s youngest daughter, who was still trying to make sense of why her sisters would kill their mother.

Sonya Peters, which is not her real name, said the murder had left the family devastated.

“Now I’m only left with our younger brother. Our hearts are broken and it’s not easy to do this thing.”

She claimed the plans were orchestrated under the veil of trying to mend the strained relationship between her sisters and their mother.

The pair have already appeared in court, facing a murder charge.

Both sisters are alleged to be part of a fraudulent insurance scheme that may have targeted other victims.