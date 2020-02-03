Search for missing Kwahlelo Tiwane enters its third week
Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane was kidnapped in Parow in mid-January by a woman who allegedly posed as a social worker.
CAPE TOWN - The search for an abducted Khayelitsha baby enters its third week.
Karabo Tau (18) is believed to have been that woman.
She's one of two suspects who've been nabbed in connection with the infant's disappearance.
Tau, who's a school pupil, maintains she had nothing to do with the kidnapping and insists she was in class at the time it happened.
Speaking on behalf of the missing baby's family, Khayelitsha ward councillor Xolisa Ngwekazi said they were angry that the child had still not been found.
“Because they want closure at the moment, they want to know if their son is still alive or dead and if he’s dead, they want the corpse to bury so they can get closure.”
