Screening stepped up to prevent spread of coronavirus in SA - China's Songtian

The death toll has now risen to more than 360 and the virus has claimed the life of at least one person outside of China, in the Philippines.

FILE: Passengers arriving from China wait in line to be checked by health officials at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar Es Salaam on 29 January 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian said he believed that by working together the world could stop the spread of the coronavirus soon.

The death toll has now risen to more than 360 and the virus has claimed the life of at least one person outside of China, in the Philippines.

*How to track the coronavirus outbreak

More than 17,000 people have been infected in China but there is no confirmed case here in South Africa.

Songtian said that screening processes had been stepped up to ensure that no one entering South Africa spreads the virus.

"This is a very serious epidemic and a deadly virus posing a threat to the health and life of humankind globally. The novel coronavirus does not only remain in Wuhan, China but has been spreading to some neighbouring countries."

WATCH: 'It's a ghost town': South Africans in Wuhan describe coronavirus lockdown

