Screening stepped up to prevent spread of coronavirus in SA - China's Songtian

The death toll has now risen to more than 360 and the virus has claimed the life of at least one person outside of China, in the Philippines.

JOHANNESBURG - China's ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian said he believed that by working together the world could stop the spread of the coronavirus soon.

More than 17,000 people have been infected in China but there is no confirmed case here in South Africa.

Songtian said that screening processes had been stepped up to ensure that no one entering South Africa spreads the virus.

"This is a very serious epidemic and a deadly virus posing a threat to the health and life of humankind globally. The novel coronavirus does not only remain in Wuhan, China but has been spreading to some neighbouring countries."

