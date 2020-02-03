SAA to take ‘sensible’ measure to effectively utilise R3.5bn bailout
The Development Bank of Southern Africa has committed to giving the cash strapped airline R3.5 billion of emergency funding.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said that it was taking sensible measures to ensure that the money it receives from the Development Bank of Southern Africa improved the airline's productivity.
The bank has committed to giving the cash strapped airline R3.5 billion in emergency funding.
The airline has been fighting for its survival after it entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December.
It has cancelled scores of flights because of cash shortages.
But chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said that the airline had a plan.
"It's about having a serious plan that enables the airline to move forward in a confident way with enough backing to address the issues that it has and to become, as we keep saying, a viable airline, with a viable route network with a strong commercial strategy and equally other measures being taken to address the cost base, which haven't always been taken in the past."
More in Business
-
Development Bank of Southern Africa defends R3.5bn bailout to SAA
-
Rand firmer as virus selloff pauses
-
Mantashe: Mining sector should be allowed to generate own power
-
As Eskom replenishes water, diesel reserves, says power cuts unavoidable
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Empowering women fundamental for a prosperous Africa
-
Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding until Thursday with rush hour respite
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.