Reopening of CT refugee reception office delayed again
The lives of thousands of people seeking refugee status in South Africa remain in limbo as the reopening of Cape Town's refugee centre is once again delayed.
CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another delay in reopening Cape Town's refugee reception office.
The office has now been closed for seven years.
In 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs to reopen the office to its previous fully functional capacity by 31 March 2018. The department missed the deadline.
Last year, the Public Works Department said that the centre would open last month but has failed to do so.
Asylum seekers can only apply in Durban, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and Musina.
The lives of thousands of people seeking refugee status in South Africa remain in limbo as the reopening of Cape Town's refugee centre is once again delayed.
The Department of Public Works said that it went out on tender and a successful bidder was awarded.
However, the bidder could not fulfill the conditions of the tender in terms of the tenant installation costs and withdrew their offer.
Now, the department was in the process of re-advertising the tender.
It's understood that a site for the centre has been found in Bellville and the projected lease is said to cost just over R40 million over a period of five years.
More in Local
-
Modise: Independent panelists to determine PP removal process
-
If coronavirus a new one, then no one is immune to it - virologist
-
Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding until Thursday with rush hour respite
-
WC govt to deploy 500 more law enforcement offices in CT’s crime spots
-
Modise: There’s no legal basis not to proceed with possibility of removing PP
-
Nzimande agrees to register NSFAS students with debt for continued funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.