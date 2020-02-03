QwaQwa water crisis: Water tanks to be delivered to residents

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

QwaQwa water crisis: Water tanks to be delivered to residents

Service delivery protests erupted in the small town last month, sparked by the drowning of an eight-year-old girl.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation are expected to deliver water tanks to residents in QwaQwa in the Free State on Monday afternoon.

Service delivery protests erupted in the small town last month, sparked by the drowning of an eight-year-old girl. The child died while she and her brother were fetching water from a river.

The community had been complaining about chronic water shortages for years.

Last month, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited QwaQwa and pledged R220 million to address immediate problems.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We are pleased to share with you that the legislated procedures have been finalised. Ten x 16,000-litre trucks will be delivered as well as 1,000 water tanks. They’re going to be distributed around the area of Maluti-a-Phofung, but mainly around Phuthaditjhaba.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA