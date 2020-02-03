QwaQwa water crisis: Water tanks to be delivered to residents
Service delivery protests erupted in the small town last month, sparked by the drowning of an eight-year-old girl.
JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation are expected to deliver water tanks to residents in QwaQwa in the Free State on Monday afternoon.
Service delivery protests erupted in the small town last month, sparked by the drowning of an eight-year-old girl. The child died while she and her brother were fetching water from a river.
The community had been complaining about chronic water shortages for years.
Last month, Minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited QwaQwa and pledged R220 million to address immediate problems.
The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We are pleased to share with you that the legislated procedures have been finalised. Ten x 16,000-litre trucks will be delivered as well as 1,000 water tanks. They’re going to be distributed around the area of Maluti-a-Phofung, but mainly around Phuthaditjhaba.”
