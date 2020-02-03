Protesting students disrupt classes at UWC
CAPE TOWN - Some University of the Western Cape (UWC) students on Monday disrupted the first lectures of the 2020 academic year. The protests erupted in the morning.
The Student Representative Council (SRC) penned an open letter to the university’s executive addressing student accommodation, clearance for registration, and a call for the immediate postponement of the start of the academic year to next Monday.
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “The university’s executive was taken by surprise this morning with a few of the lectures being disrupted because all of the issues that the SRC has now issued in an open letter, they were part of a process and established processes that they were well aware of.”
Abarder said the university would make contact with the student leadership to understand the specific reasons behind this morning’s protests.
“Lectures continued as per normal and the students are going about their business. There is a big Varsity Cup tonight where our rugby team will play against Wits [and] it’s the opening of the rugby season as well.”
