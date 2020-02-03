Petrol price drops by 13c/litre this Wednesday

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe announced on Monday that motorists would pay 13 cents per litre less for petrol and 5 cents per litre less for diesel from Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African motorists can look forward to slightly lower petrol and diesel prices in February.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe announced on Monday that motorists would pay 13 cents per litre less for petrol and 5 cents per litre less for diesel from Wednesday.

Mantashe said the main reason for the decrease in the fuel prices was the lower international crude oil prices.