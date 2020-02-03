Ocean View woman and her unborn baby killed in shooting
Jocelyn Claasen, aged 27, was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - An Ocean View community has been rocked by the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman.
Jocelyn Claasen, aged 27, was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning. Her body was found in an open field.
Claasen was last seen leaving her house after 1 am on Sunday. She never returned.
The Ocean View community policing forum’s Kathy Cronje said the shooting showed more needed to be done to ensure the safety of community members.
“In January, they sent the anti-gang unit and it stabilised the situation for a while. When they left, it picked up again. To prevent a woman and an unborn child from being shot, we need people who can come in here and stay in here.”
It’s been reported Claasen was due to give birth later this week.
