NGO accuses Lesotho Highlands Water Project of not delivering on promises
Residents in the district where phase two of the project, the Polihali Dam, is being built say they haven’t received the compensation and jobs they want but advance construction has already begun on power lines, roads and accommodation.
MASERU - A Lesotho NGO is going after the Lesotho Highlands Water Project for allegedly bullying communities in Mokhotlong.
The multibillion-rand project, co-funded by South Africa and Lesotho, supplies water to Gauteng.
More than 500 households will be affected by the Polihali Dam.
The 200 households that will be submerged when the dam is filled with water will be resettled.
The rest, who will give up some land to make way for roads, staff accommodation and offices will be compensated.
They believed they would have received their money by the time construction started.
Spokesperson for NGO the Seinoli Litigation Centre, Martin Seqhee, said the communities don’t have their money yet and were taken by surprise when trucks started excavating their area.
“According to their own laws, which they are now circumventing, they ought to have compensated the community before they interfered with their properties.”
Seqhee said some of the construction work involved using borehole water provided for communities, which left them with no supply for days.
If the grievances were not addressed, community protests could derail the project and additional transfer of water to South Africa.
