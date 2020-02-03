View all in Latest
MTN, Vodacom reiterate commitment to affordable data prices

In December, the Competition Commission called on both network providers to reduce the price of data by the beginning of February or face prosecution.

Picture: unsplash.com
Picture: unsplash.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom and MTN have on Monday reiterated their commitment to providing affordable data to customers.

In December, the Competition Commission called on both network providers to reduce the price of data by the beginning of February or face prosecution.

The commission has now given them another month for further engagements.

Vodacom’s Byron Kennedy said they had already made significant progress towards dropping data prices.

“Although the delay in spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices could have fallen, we have drastically reduced the cost of data over the last three years.”

Meanwhile, MTN said it would continue with its pricing transformation initiatives and committed to providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity.

