MTN, Vodacom reiterate commitment to affordable data prices
In December, the Competition Commission called on both network providers to reduce the price of data by the beginning of February or face prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom and MTN have on Monday reiterated their commitment to providing affordable data to customers.
The commission has now given them another month for further engagements.
Vodacom’s Byron Kennedy said they had already made significant progress towards dropping data prices.
“Although the delay in spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices could have fallen, we have drastically reduced the cost of data over the last three years.”
Meanwhile, MTN said it would continue with its pricing transformation initiatives and committed to providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity.
