Mother, 2 sons found hanging in Verulam home

JOHANNESBURG - A mother and her two boys have been found hanging from the ceiling of their home in Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said their bodies were discovered by the two younger siblings after they returned from the shops.

Spokesperson Jay Naicker said: “It was alleged that the mother gave them something to eat and had sent them to the shop to buy something. When they arrived home, they found them hanging.”

A police investigation is under way.