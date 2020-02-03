Modise: Independent panelists to determine PP removal process
Mkhwebane wants the process looking into her possible removal scrapped, saying it didn’t make provisions for the recusal of conflicted parties.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Sunday said that a panel of independent experts would be appointed to determine how the inquiry into the process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should proceed.
Mkhwebane wants the process looking into her possible removal scrapped, saying it didn’t make provisions for the recusal of conflicted parties.
But Modise said this was not the case as the panel of experts had not yet been established.
Modise said political parties had until Friday to nominate candidates to serve on the panel.
Parliamentary speaker Moloto Mothapo said they would decide on how the process should work.
“As the independent panel of experts is yet to be established, parties have until 7 February to submit nominees to constitute the panel. The panel of experts must combat and finalise a preliminary assessment.”
But a determined Mkhwebane said the whole process was illegal and has turned to the courts in a bid to stop it.
Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “Once again, we stress her preparedness to submit herself to the process but it must be a fair process where the rules pass constitutional and legal scrutiny and all those involved are independent and impartial.”
Mkhwebane said she would file her court papers soon.
More in Politics
-
Mokgalapa: My resignation was in the best interest of the people of Tshwane
-
ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane
-
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to resign before end of February
-
DA’s Anthony Still: I stand by my decision to side with the ANC
-
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - Maimane
-
'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's Steenhuisen
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.