Modise: Independent panelists to determine PP removal process

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Sunday said that a panel of independent experts would be appointed to determine how the inquiry into the process to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should proceed.

Mkhwebane wants the process looking into her possible removal scrapped, saying it didn’t make provisions for the recusal of conflicted parties.

But Modise said this was not the case as the panel of experts had not yet been established.

Modise said political parties had until Friday to nominate candidates to serve on the panel.

Parliamentary speaker Moloto Mothapo said they would decide on how the process should work.

“As the independent panel of experts is yet to be established, parties have until 7 February to submit nominees to constitute the panel. The panel of experts must combat and finalise a preliminary assessment.”

But a determined Mkhwebane said the whole process was illegal and has turned to the courts in a bid to stop it.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “Once again, we stress her preparedness to submit herself to the process but it must be a fair process where the rules pass constitutional and legal scrutiny and all those involved are independent and impartial.”

Mkhwebane said she would file her court papers soon.