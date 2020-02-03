Minister Nzimande appoints administrator to run Ceta
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement after dissolving the board and placing it under administration.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that he had appointed an administrator to take over operations at the Construction, Education and Training Authority (Ceta).
He made the announcement after dissolving the board and placing it under administration.
Ceta is a government entity aimed at developing skills and training within the construction industry.
Some members of the board have been accused of financial irregularities involving the pensions of employees.
Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi: "With some potentially having a conflict of interest in relation to the disbursement and utilisation of the authority's funds, therefore for these matters to be impartially and thoroughly investigated, it was imperative that the minister dissolved the board. Furthermore, Minister Nzimande urged all Construction, Education and Training Authority stakeholders to fully cooperate with the investigation."
More in Local
-
Modise: Independent panelists to determine PP removal process
-
Reopening of CT refugee reception office delayed again
-
If coronavirus a new one, then no one is immune to it - virologist
-
Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding until Thursday with rush hour respite
-
WC govt to deploy 500 more law enforcement offices in CT’s crime spots
-
Modise: There’s no legal basis not to proceed with possibility of removing PP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.