Minister Nzimande appoints administrator to run Ceta

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande made the announcement after dissolving the board and placing it under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that he had appointed an administrator to take over operations at the Construction, Education and Training Authority (Ceta).

Ceta is a government entity aimed at developing skills and training within the construction industry.

Some members of the board have been accused of financial irregularities involving the pensions of employees.

Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi: "With some potentially having a conflict of interest in relation to the disbursement and utilisation of the authority's funds, therefore for these matters to be impartially and thoroughly investigated, it was imperative that the minister dissolved the board. Furthermore, Minister Nzimande urged all Construction, Education and Training Authority stakeholders to fully cooperate with the investigation."