Man accused of raping stepsister (7) due in court

The suspect was arrested and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Carnarvon, in the Northern Cape, said a man accused of raping his seven-year-old stepsister will appear in court on Monday.

The police’s Mohale Ramatseba said: “It’s alleged the suspect lured his stepsister to a disused house [on Saturday]. The victim was allegedly raped and threatened not to reveal the ordeal to anyone.”

The girl broke her silence after the incident and told her sister, who subsequently informed their mother.

The matter was then reported to the police and the accused was arrested.