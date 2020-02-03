Malawi's ConCourt nullifies 2019 elections, orders re-run
In a unanimous judgement on Monday, the court ruled that the elections were not held in accordance with the law and the results declared by the country’s electoral commission can't be trusted.
In a unanimous judgement on Monday, the court ruled that the elections were not held in accordance with the law and the results declared by the country’s electoral commission can't be trusted.
In May last year, Peter Mutharika won with 38.6% of the votes.
But his contenders, Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima - who came in second and third respectively - approached the highest court in the land alleging electoral irregularities.
Malawi's Constitutional Court has ruled in their favour.
It said a candidate must secure 50% plus 1 of the votes; therefore, Mutharika was not duly elected.
The five judges say the election was invalid and was nullified and Parliament should order fresh elections within 14 days to be held within 150 calendar days.
The court also said Parliament should determine if the electoral commission is competent to conduct the fresh elections.
