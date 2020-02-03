Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak

The audio file was part of the evidence that was given to Ukrainian experts as part of the joint investigative team’s examination of the crash.

FILE: People and rescue teams are pictured amid the wreckage after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on 8 January 2020, killing everyone on board. Picture: AFP
FILE: People and rescue teams are pictured amid the wreckage after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on 8 January 2020, killing everyone on board. Picture: AFP
10 minutes ago

DUBAI - Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian media, the director in charge of accident investigations at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation was quoted as saying on Monday.

The audio file was part of the evidence that was given to Ukrainian experts as part of the joint investigative team’s examination of the crash.

“The technical investigation team of the Ukrainian airline crash, in a strange move, published the secret audio file of the communications of a pilot of a plane that was flying at the same time as the Ukrainian plane,” Hassan Rezaifar said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“This action by the Ukrainians led to us not sharing any more evidence with them.”

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA