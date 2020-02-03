Foreign ministers to meet on Libya in mid-March - Germany's Maas
Foreign powers had agreed at a 19 January summit in Berlin to shore up a shaky truce in Libya.
FRANKFURT - Foreign ministers of countries seeking to broker a peace agreement in Libya are due to meet again in the middle of March, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.
But rival factions failed to stick to ceasefire agreements and countries supporting either the eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar or the internationally recognised government headed by Fayez al-Serraj did not stop supplying weapons.
“All foreign ministers present at the recent Libya conference in Berlin will meet again in mid-March,” Maas told German broadcaster ZDF.
It was important that the Libyan factions should meet “within the next few days”, he said.
A commission made up of military officials from each side, formed at the Berlin conference, failed to make a meeting that would have been held under United Nations auspices and was originally scheduled for last Wednesday.
Germany would work with the UN Security Council to craft a resolution so that countries breaking the U.N. weapons embargo would “have to expect consequences,” Maas said.
