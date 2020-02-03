Eskom halts load shedding for 2 hours to ease traffic congestion
Power cuts would then resume until 6 am on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it would halt stage two load shedding between 4 pm and 6 pm in the afternoon to help ease traffic congestion.
Power cuts would then resume until 6 am on Tuesday morning.
The power utility said suspending power cuts during peak hour traffic was a pilot project aimed at achieving an appropriate load shedding philosophy for the country.
Eskom said critical maintenance was being carried out on units that were currently on planned outages as well as on unplanned outages to ensure that power is returned to service.
The utility said it would try to avoid load shedding during peak hours.
“We regret that load shedding has a negative impact on South Africa. Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure a timeous return to service. We will keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts throughout this period,” Eskom said in a statement.
Eskom expected rolling blackouts to continue until Thursday this week.
POWER ALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 3, 2020
Date: 3 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will be implemented until 16:00 today and will resume at 18:00, to help ease traffic congestion @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @ewnupdates @eNCA @SowetanLIVE @News24 @TheCitizen_News @TheSAnews pic.twitter.com/8OMz5fy2bh
More in Local
-
Petrol price drops by 13c/litre this Wednesday
-
City Power implements load shedding after losing generating capacity
-
Man accused of raping stepsister (7) due in court
-
ANC plans to win more municipalities in WC
-
S. Africans in Wuhan are well taken care of, says Chinese ambassador Songtian
-
QwaQwa water crisis: Water tanks to be delivered to residents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.