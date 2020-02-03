View all in Latest
Eskom halts load shedding for 2 hours to ease traffic congestion

Power cuts would then resume until 6 am on Tuesday morning.

FILE: Cars, taxis and buses queuing in Claremont, Cape Town as load shedding takes out the traffic lights. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Cars, taxis and buses queuing in Claremont, Cape Town as load shedding takes out the traffic lights. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it would halt stage two load shedding between 4 pm and 6 pm in the afternoon to help ease traffic congestion.

Power cuts would then resume until 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The power utility said suspending power cuts during peak hour traffic was a pilot project aimed at achieving an appropriate load shedding philosophy for the country.

Eskom said critical maintenance was being carried out on units that were currently on planned outages as well as on unplanned outages to ensure that power is returned to service.

The utility said it would try to avoid load shedding during peak hours.

“We regret that load shedding has a negative impact on South Africa. Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure a timeous return to service. We will keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts throughout this period,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom expected rolling blackouts to continue until Thursday this week.

