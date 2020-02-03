Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding until Thursday with rush hour respite

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 6 pm on Monday but the utility said on Sunday evening it would then resume at 9 am until at least Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was trying to minimise the impact of load shedding on traffic by suspending the blackouts between 6am and 9am where possible.

The cash strapped parastatal said it needed to replenish waster and diesel reserves while carrying out critical maintenance.

Eskom said it regretted that load shedding was having a negative impact on South Africa and was calling on consumers to check their schedules.

Meanwhile, City Power said it should be able to continue supply.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “As long as there is load shedding stage 2 until the rest of the year probably, we will be able to offset it. So, that’s why I’m saying it’s difficult to try to quantify it because if Eskom goes to stage 3 or 4, chances are we may have to basically load shed.”