District 6 return no longer a pipe dream - Ajam
The District Six Working Committee met with claimants over the weekend to present Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza's plan for the redevelopment of the area.
CAPE TOWN - The District Six Working Committee said that if all went according to plan, claimants would return to the area in 2024.
The committee met with claimants over the weekend to present Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza's plan for the redevelopment of the area.
Chairperson Shahied Ajam said that the group, as well as the legal team, agreed with the plan.
The plan included the layout for the redevelopment of the community, the 954 housing units to be allocated to individual claimants, costing and estimated time frames.
It will be rolled out in seven phases and states that construction will start in November this year.
"People can no longer say: 'We're not sure that we're going back'. They can no longer say: 'This is only a pipe dream'. It's not a pipe dream - it's been a long, long journey to ultimate freedom for the people, so we are happy about that."
Norton Rose Fulbright attorney Nicki van’t Riet says the plan is found to be generally reasonable and adequate.
However, one issue that still requires resolution is the source of funding.
"What we have done in that respect, is that we have sent a letter to the minister calling for confirmation of the funding sources. We are giving her an opportunity to come back to us to where the money is going to come from and we've asked her to please supplement that in her upcoming report with is due on 17 March."
