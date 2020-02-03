View all in Latest
DA to consult other parties over partnership in Tshwane metro municipality

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced his resignation over the weekend.

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) starts its search for a new leader for Tshwane, it’s unclear whether it will have the support of other parties in the council.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced his resignation over the weekend.

He will officially exit at the end of February.

Mokgalapa is facing a disciplinary process instituted by the DA after an audio recording emerged in which he can be heard denigrating his party colleagues.

The DA's Gauteng leader John Moodey said they would be consulting other parties for possible partnerships.

“Of course, we will have a chat with him and at the end of the day, the EFF said it would help us keep the ANC out of government in Tshwane. It is up to them as to which side would they be voting this time around.”

Political analyst Xolani Dube said the DA did not seem concerned about losing the metro.

“We have not heard anything about wanting to retain Tshwane… it shows that Tshwane is not at the centre for the DA.”

