City Power implements load shedding after losing generating capacity
The city managed to stave off power cuts since Friday due to additional capacity at the station.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power has implemented stage two load shedding from 12 noon on Monday after losing generating capacity at the Kelvin power station.
However, one line at the station supplying extra power has now been damaged.
This came as Eskom also announced that power cuts could last until Thursday this week with little chance of avoiding power cuts.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “Unfortunately, this has forced us to load shed. At any given day, we receive electricity at least two lines, but we lost one, which was impacted by the damage.”
#Loadsheding #Schedule— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) February 3, 2020
Below find load shedding schedule.^NN pic.twitter.com/ynbFm0MM64
