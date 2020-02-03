Cable theft on the rise, says Metrorail as Benoni service halted
Cable theft at Van Ryn train station in Benoni has stopped trains operating in that corridor on Monday morning, meaning thousands of commuters had to make last-minute plans to get to work or school.
Metrorail said that it had seen a spike in the number of cables being stolen by criminals, resulting in train services being suspended for hours at a time.
Tens of thousands of South Africans make use of trains as their only mode of transport.
Metrorail has called on communities to work with police to track down and arrest those dealing with stolen cables.
Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng: "By making sure that they name and shame the people who are involved in these acts of criminality because we believe that these people are in our communities - we know them, we know the scrapyards they're feeding, so we are from time to time doing random visits with the police."
