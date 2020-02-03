As Eskom replenishes water, diesel reserves, says power cuts unavoidable

Eskom said it would monitor the breakdowns closely and was hopeful it could restore units back online.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday said it was busy replenishing water and diesel reserves, but the efforts so far aren't enough to avoid load shedding, which South Africans would be saddled with until at least Thursday.

Stage 2 rolling blackouts will resume from Monday from 9am.

The aim is to restore power during peak hour traffic each morning between 6am until 9am.

The utility's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We are busy pumping the water, particularly overnight, [and] things are looking well. We are getting enough diesel, we are loading it into the system. We haven’t gotten everything that we needed as yet. We are still loading it onto the system. We will continue with stage 2 load shedding on a daily basis until Thursday.”