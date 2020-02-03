ANC plans to win more municipalities in WC
The ANC wants new leaders before the end of April and also plans to win more municipal councils in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said it hoped to hold a Western Cape congress in April.
The party’s provincial interim convenor Ronalda Nolumango said over the past nine months, the party had put structures in place. The interim committee was appointed last year to get the party back on track.
Spokesperson Yonela Diko explained: “There is coherence and unity. This already gives us a leap forward.”
It will depend on a review by the ANC’s national executive committee whether the congress can be held in April.
