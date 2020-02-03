ANC: Motion to remove Mkhwebane not discussed by party
The party has distanced itself from MP Supra Mahumapelo's assertion that the ANC supports Mkhwebane and would not back the motion to remove her from office.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday said that the parliamentary process under way into the possible removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had not been discussed by the party.
The party has distanced itself from MP Supra Mahumapelo's assertion that the ANC supported Mkhwebane and would not back the motion to remove her from office.
Mahumapelo said that ANC MPs would not vote in support of the parliamentary process, which was given the go-ahead by National Speaker Thandi Modise last week.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said its members must stop going rogue.
“The ANC, once again, reminds its members on the principle that informs organisational discipline as articulated through the eye of the needle that individual leaders are elected into collectives, which should work as a unit.”
