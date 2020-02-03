View all in Latest
8 pupils injured in Potchefstroom accident

Paramedics said the children, aged between six and 16, were travelling to school on Monday morning.

Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eight children were injured after a taxi they were travelling in collided with another taxi in Potchefstroom, in the North West.

Paramedics said the children, aged between six and 16, were travelling to school on Monday morning.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eight children had sustained only minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The children were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further care,” ER24 paramedics said in a statement.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

More in Local

