WC govt to deploy 500 more law enforcement offices in CT’s crime spots
Five hundred law enforcement officers will be deployed later this month to crime hot spots in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is tightening its safety plan in a bid to fight crime.
Five hundred law enforcement officers will be deployed later this month to crime hot spots in Cape Town.
This initiative will see 3,000 safety officers and 150 investigators trained and deployed over the next three years.
On Friday, officers signed their employment contracts with the City of Cape Town.
Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said the deployment of the first 500 officers would take place in communities most affected by violence.
He said the decision was informed by data taken from the top 10 crime hotspots.
His spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Through our deployment interventions and target violence prevention programmes, the Western Cape safety plan aims to harbour and moderate over the next 10 years.”
The department said the second group of 500 officers were expected to be appointed by July this year.
Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said more officials on the ground would mean higher visibility and improving service delivery in the fight against crime.
“I am excited about the roll-out of these first 500 extra law enforcement officers with no clear indication when the South African Police Service will increase human resources soon, we will fill the gap and initiate the programmes in the interest of public safety.”
Government said additional long-term violence prevention programmes would also be rolled out as part of the plan.
More in Local
-
Modise: There’s no legal basis not to proceed with possibility of removing PP
-
Nzimande agrees to register NSFAS students with debt for continued funding
-
DA wants Parliamentary debate on coronavirus
-
Mkhwebane heading to court in bid to keep job
-
ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane
-
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to resign before end of February
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.