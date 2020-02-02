WC govt to deploy 500 more law enforcement offices in CT’s crime spots

Five hundred law enforcement officers will be deployed later this month to crime hot spots in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is tightening its safety plan in a bid to fight crime.

This initiative will see 3,000 safety officers and 150 investigators trained and deployed over the next three years.

On Friday, officers signed their employment contracts with the City of Cape Town.

Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz said the deployment of the first 500 officers would take place in communities most affected by violence.

He said the decision was informed by data taken from the top 10 crime hotspots.

His spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Through our deployment interventions and target violence prevention programmes, the Western Cape safety plan aims to harbour and moderate over the next 10 years.”

The department said the second group of 500 officers were expected to be appointed by July this year.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said more officials on the ground would mean higher visibility and improving service delivery in the fight against crime.

“I am excited about the roll-out of these first 500 extra law enforcement officers with no clear indication when the South African Police Service will increase human resources soon, we will fill the gap and initiate the programmes in the interest of public safety.”

Government said additional long-term violence prevention programmes would also be rolled out as part of the plan.