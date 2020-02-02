Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEO

Portia Derby was appointed on Friday to replace Siyabonga Gama after he was fired amid corruption allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport union Untu has promised to give the new Transnet CEO a chance to prove herself.

Portia Derby was appointed on Friday to replace Siyabonga Gama after he was fired amid corruption allegations.

Transnet is one of the state-owned entities which have been gripped by allegations of state capture and corruption running into millions of rands.

Derby is a former director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises, which has Transnet as one of the state-owned entities it oversees.

"We're going to give them the benefit of the doubt. Obviously Transnet has been without a CEO since the dismissal of Siyabonga Gama. We believe the future of Transnet will be in stabilisation," said Untu's Sonya Carsens.