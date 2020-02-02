Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEO
Portia Derby was appointed on Friday to replace Siyabonga Gama after he was fired amid corruption allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport union Untu has promised to give the new Transnet CEO a chance to prove herself.
Portia Derby was appointed on Friday to replace Siyabonga Gama after he was fired amid corruption allegations.
Transnet is one of the state-owned entities which have been gripped by allegations of state capture and corruption running into millions of rands.
Derby is a former director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises, which has Transnet as one of the state-owned entities it oversees.
"We're going to give them the benefit of the doubt. Obviously Transnet has been without a CEO since the dismissal of Siyabonga Gama. We believe the future of Transnet will be in stabilisation," said Untu's Sonya Carsens.
More in Local
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution plan
-
Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his death
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to rest
-
City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Ndlozi: Parktown Boys' High School is to blame for Enock Mpianzi's death
-
3 toddlers tragically drown after wandering off into public pool
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.