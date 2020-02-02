Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to resign at end of February

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane's mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced he is resigning at the end of this month.

In December, Mokgalapa was removed through a motion of no confidence. However, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made at that council sitting which removed him must be set aside pending the outcome of an urgent review of the proceedings.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said it would decide on Mokgalapa's future as Tshwane mayor in January.

