Nzimande agrees to register NSFAS students with debt for continued funding

The two parties met last week and reached common ground on multiple resolutions including an agreement that all students, whether they owe the university or not - will be given their academic records.

JOHANNESBURG - After days of protests on some campuses around the country, the Department of Higher Education has agreed to register all National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students with debt on condition they meet the academic requirements for continued funding.

This was one of the sticking points between protesting students and the department.

The department's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said Minister Blaze Nzimande has welcomed the calling off of the national shut down in the wake of this agreement.

“All NSFAS students with debt can register provided they sign the acknowledgement of debt form and they meet the academic requirements for continued funding. All NSFAS qualifying students are able to register for the academic year without making a front payment. There is a mechanism placed between NSFAS and institutions to assess the financial eligibility of students who obtained a place to study.”