Nzimande agrees to register NSFAS students with debt for continued funding
The two parties met last week and reached common ground on multiple resolutions including an agreement that all students, whether they owe the university or not - will be given their academic records.
JOHANNESBURG - After days of protests on some campuses around the country, the Department of Higher Education has agreed to register all National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students with debt on condition they meet the academic requirements for continued funding.
This was one of the sticking points between protesting students and the department.
The two parties met last week and reached common ground on multiple resolutions including an agreement that all students, whether they owe the university or not will be given their academic records.
The department's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said Minister Blaze Nzimande has welcomed the calling off of the national shut down in the wake of this agreement.
“All NSFAS students with debt can register provided they sign the acknowledgement of debt form and they meet the academic requirements for continued funding. All NSFAS qualifying students are able to register for the academic year without making a front payment. There is a mechanism placed between NSFAS and institutions to assess the financial eligibility of students who obtained a place to study.”
More in Local
-
DA wants Parliamentary debate on coronavirus
-
Mkhwebane heading to court in bid to keep job
-
ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane
-
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to resign before end of February
-
Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her
-
Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.