Mokgalapa: My resignation was in the best interest of the people of Tshwane

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Sunday said his decision to resign was in the best interest of the people of Tshwane.

Mokgalapa announced his resignation on Sunday.

This on the back of a sex scandal involving him and former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

The last few months of Mokgalapa's reign have been embroiled in a number of scandals with his party the Democratic Alliance (DA) resolving to institute a disciplinary process against him.

He's been accused of having sexual relations with Senkubuge and was heard in an audio recording making disparaging comments about his colleagues.

Mokgalapa said he was resigning to put an end to the disruptions in the city council.

Mokgalapa said he would officially resign before the end of the month but for now, he would report to work on Monday morning.