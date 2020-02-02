Modise: There’s no legal basis not to proceed with possibility of removing PP

Parliamentary speaker Moloto Mothapo explained that the speaker cannot scrap the proceedings unilaterally.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said there was no legal basis for Parliament not to proceed with the process looking into the possibility of removing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Modise made the comments in her response to Mkhwebane's letter.

“The speaker has confirmed that the motion complies with the form required in the rules. The determination that the motion complies with the rules does not imply that a decision has been made as to the required prima facie assessment as an independent panel is yet to be established.”