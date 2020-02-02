Mkhwebane heading to court in bid to keep job
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is heading to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process looking into removing her from her position.
This comes after Mkhwebane and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise failed to reach an amicable solution on the matter.
Modise approved the rules for the motion last month, but Mkhwebane insists they're invalid and unconstitutional.
Mkhwebane said she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.
Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said she tried in vain to reason with Modise about her concerns and that she has no option but to seek relief through the courts.
"Once again, we stress her preparedness to submit herself to the process, but it must be a fair process."
Modise, however, disagrees and said the process was done legally.
More in Local
-
ANC: Supra does not speak for the party in defending Mkhwebane
-
Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to resign before end of February
-
Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her
-
Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to school
-
Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEO
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.