Mkhwebane heading to court in bid to keep job

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane . Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane . Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is heading to court in a bid to halt the parliamentary process looking into removing her from her position.

This comes after Mkhwebane and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise failed to reach an amicable solution on the matter.

Modise approved the rules for the motion last month, but Mkhwebane insists they're invalid and unconstitutional.

Mkhwebane said she is finalising papers to challenge the national assembly's process as the proceedings are unconstitutional and unlawful.

Her spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said she tried in vain to reason with Modise about her concerns and that she has no option but to seek relief through the courts.

"Once again, we stress her preparedness to submit herself to the process, but it must be a fair process."

Modise, however, disagrees and said the process was done legally.

