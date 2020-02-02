Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
Go

Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her

Ten-month-old Caylin Allison was reunited with her mother yesterday after she went missing on Thursday.

Clayton Allison. Picture: SAPS.
Clayton Allison. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped his niece in Port Elizabeth.

Ten-month-old Caylin Allison was reunited with her mother yesterday after she went missing on Thursday.

It's understood her uncle, Clayton Allison (27) dropped off the child at her father's place without her mother's knowledge.

He also took off with a car that had been parked outside Caylin's grandmother's house.

Police said they're investigating a case of kidnapping and using a motor vehicle without permission.

"Detectives are currently busy obtaining statements. The child was reunited with the mother and the search for a Nissan Micra and a 27-year-old Clayton is continuing," said spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA