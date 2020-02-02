Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her

Ten-month-old Caylin Allison was reunited with her mother yesterday after she went missing on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped his niece in Port Elizabeth.

It's understood her uncle, Clayton Allison (27) dropped off the child at her father's place without her mother's knowledge.

He also took off with a car that had been parked outside Caylin's grandmother's house.

Police said they're investigating a case of kidnapping and using a motor vehicle without permission.

"Detectives are currently busy obtaining statements. The child was reunited with the mother and the search for a Nissan Micra and a 27-year-old Clayton is continuing," said spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.