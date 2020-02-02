Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her

-
Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to schoolLocal
-
Philippines reports first virus death outside ChinaWorld
-
Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEOLocal
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution planLocal
-
Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his deathLocal
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to restLocal
-
Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to schoolLocal
-
Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEOLocal
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution planLocal
-
Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his deathLocal
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to restLocal
-
City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load sheddingLocal
Popular Topics
-
'Tell Judas Steenhuisen to keep my name out of his mouth' - MaimaneLocal
-
'Black households are 10% poorer under BEE' says DA's SteenhuisenLocal
-
Steenhuisen: Maimane focused too much on bashing ANCPolitics
-
Mahumapelo accuses some ANC members of using courts for political battlesPolitics
-
Agri WC: ANC being reckless with land expropriation legislationPolitics
-
DA accuses Joburg councilor Anthony Still of being ANC supporterPolitics
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Save the country or your political party?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: This is why SA needs to explore the greyOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: South African public life is awash with impunityOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: New China virus is bigger threat to world economy than SARSOpinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: The Franco-German example that Africa needs to followOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Looking back in anger at the Eskom debacleOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand tumbles to 11-week low as coronavirus, power cuts weighBusiness
-
Eskom aware load shedding may lead to credit rating downgrade for SABusiness
-
De Ruyter: Eskom's reliance on govt bailouts must stopBusiness
-
Eskom anticipates maintenance plan to continue for at least 18 monthsBusiness
-
Decriminalise artisanal mining, says Action Aid SABusiness
-
Expect more load shedding – Eskom CEO De RuyterBusiness
Popular Topics
'Joker' leads the pack at Bafta awards
-
'The Crown' bowing out after fifth seasonLifestyle
-
Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, r/ship with producerLifestyle
-
SA born YouTuber sets up Katie Hopkins for fake award, vile speech followsLifestyle
-
After 'Hustlers' and turning 50, Jennifer Lopez takes on Super BowlLifestyle
-
50 Cent inducted to Hollywood Walk of FameLifestyle
-
Stars offer support to Vanessa BryantLifestyle
-
Siyashadisa! SA celebs dazzle in white at Somizi & Mohale's weddingLifestyle
-
Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars showLifestyle
-
Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moonLifestyle
-
Stormers wash out Hurricanes with 27-0 winSport
-
Kenin downs Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam at Australian OpenSport
-
'Not forgotten' - grieving Lakers honour BryantSport
-
The challenges facing South African cricketSport
-
Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side DurhamSport
-
World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversySport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: ANC does the #DollyPartonChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: #RIPEnockLocal
-
CARTOON: Cold ComfortPolitics
-
CARTOON: Back to school bluesLocal
-
CARTOON: The ANC's number crunchingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Eskom's ExcusesLocal
-
CARTOON: Trump Plays His CardWorld
-
CARTOON: Champions of MzansiLocal
-
CARTOON: Impeached and ImpairedWorld
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 24°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 38°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 17°C
Missing PE baby reunited with mom, police search for uncle who kidnapped her
Ten-month-old Caylin Allison was reunited with her mother yesterday after she went missing on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped his niece in Port Elizabeth.
Ten-month-old Caylin Allison was reunited with her mother yesterday after she went missing on Thursday.
It's understood her uncle, Clayton Allison (27) dropped off the child at her father's place without her mother's knowledge.
He also took off with a car that had been parked outside Caylin's grandmother's house.
Police said they're investigating a case of kidnapping and using a motor vehicle without permission.
"Detectives are currently busy obtaining statements. The child was reunited with the mother and the search for a Nissan Micra and a 27-year-old Clayton is continuing," said spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to schoolone hour ago
-
Untu promises to give Portia Derby a chance to prove herself as Transnet CEOone hour ago
-
District Six working comm provides feedback on restitution plan16 hours ago
-
Mpianzi’s family say they want justice for those responsible for his death16 hours ago
-
Murdered Germiston teen Laticia Jansen laid to rest18 hours ago
-
City Power to keep lights on while Eskom still implements stage 2 load shedding18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.