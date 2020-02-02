View all in Latest
Meghan Markle to appear on Canadian reality show

The former 'Suits' actress, who - alongside her husband Prince Harry - announced they were stepping down as senior royals last month, is said to be making an appearance on Toronto wedding stylist and her friend Jessica Mulroney's show.

FILE: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited Action Aid on 1 October 2019. The organisation works against poverty and injustice, to discuss gender-based violence and its impact in South Africa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited Action Aid on 1 October 2019. The organisation works against poverty and injustice, to discuss gender-based violence and its impact in South Africa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
25 minutes ago

TORONTO - Meghan Markle is set to appear on a Canadian reality show about second weddings.

The former 'Suits' actress, who - alongside her husband Prince Harry - announced they were stepping down as senior royals last month, is said to be making an appearance on Toronto wedding stylist and her friend Jessica Mulroney's show. The Duchess of Sussex is set to make appearances on Netflix's 'I Do, Redo' "sporadically", a source has claimed to Page Six.

Prince Harry previously admitted he had "no option but to step back" from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex said in his lengthy speech: "So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share - not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years - but with a clearer perspective. The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.

"Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray! I also know you've come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she's the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve."

