Mazibuko: Parents shouldn't fear sending kids to school

The teens were laid to rest yesterday following their deaths while attending school.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said parents must not be discouraged to send their kids to school following the death of Enock Mpianzi and Laticia Jansen.

The teens were laid to rest yesterday following their deaths while attending school.

Mpianzi drowned last month while on school orientation camp and Jansen was raped, murdered and her body burned while on her way home after being left behind by her school transport.

Mazibuko said while the pupil's deaths is a tragedy, it mustn't demoralise parents from sending their kids to school.

"Let us commit ourselves that we will protect our children and send them to schools for them to drink from the well of knowledge," she said.

The department has promised to act against anyone found to be negligent in both cases.