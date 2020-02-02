View all in Latest
DA wants Parliamentary debate on coronavirus

The party said this will afford Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize a moment to address Parliament on the department's readiness to deal with this global pandemic.

This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP
This undated handout picture courtesy of the British Health Protection Agency shows the coronavirus seen under an electron microscope. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the number of people infected with the deadly coronavirus continues to rise across the globe, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on the National Assembly here at home to debate the illness and other pandemics.

The party said this will afford Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize a moment to address Parliament on the department's readiness to deal with this global pandemic.

This is despite the media briefings held by the minister on two separate occasions last month, where he detailed government's plans to deal with the virus should it reach our shores.

Although there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa, the pandemic has been declared a health emergency of international concern, with over 300 people killed and more than 14,000 infected.

