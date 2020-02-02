Blitzboks fight back to play Fiji in Sydney Sevens final
South Africa will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa were made to work hard for it, but they are safely through to the final of the Sydney Sevens following a 19-12 win over the USA in the first semi-final on Sunday morning.
After a try straight from the kick-off, the Blitzboks let a 5-0 lead slip to trail 12-5, before squaring it back up at 12-12 at half time.
The second period saw a single try to give the advantage back to South Africa, with the solid defence keeping the South Africans in front as the game slipped away from the USA.
They initially earned their spot in the semi-final after a flawless pool stage, that saw wins over Argentina, France and Samoa across the weekend.
They will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final.
Here comes the final!— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 2, 2020
SA 19, USA 12. Well done all! pic.twitter.com/sUEjNQOtmM
More in Sport
-
Stormers wash out Hurricanes with 27-0 win
-
Kenin downs Muguruza to win her first Grand Slam at Australian Open
-
'Not forgotten' - grieving Lakers honour Bryant
-
The challenges facing South African cricket
-
Farhaan Behardien signs Kolpak deal with English county side Durham
-
World Athletics bans prototype shoes after Nike controversy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.