Blitzboks fight back to play Fiji in Sydney Sevens final

South Africa will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final.

South Africa will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final. Picture: @SpringbokSevens/Twitter.
South Africa will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final. Picture: @SpringbokSevens/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa were made to work hard for it, but they are safely through to the final of the Sydney Sevens following a 19-12 win over the USA in the first semi-final on Sunday morning.

After a try straight from the kick-off, the Blitzboks let a 5-0 lead slip to trail 12-5, before squaring it back up at 12-12 at half time.

The second period saw a single try to give the advantage back to South Africa, with the solid defence keeping the South Africans in front as the game slipped away from the USA.

They initially earned their spot in the semi-final after a flawless pool stage, that saw wins over Argentina, France and Samoa across the weekend.

They will meet Fiji in the final at 11:54 after the islanders beat England 17-14 in the second semi-final.

